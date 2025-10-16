Larnaca residents will be able to experience night shopping with the ‘Centre by Night’ initiative to be held on October 24, with the aim of revitalising the city’s historic centre, the shopkeepers’ association announced on Wednesday.

Local shops along the central streets of Ermou, Zenonos Kitieos and Zenonas Pieridis will remain open until 11pm on that Friday evening.

The initiative aims to revive customer traffic lost following extensive roadworks that began a year ago to enhance the old town’s appearance, support local businesses and restore the sense of community.

Shopkeepers’ association president Demetris Demetriou told the Cyprus Mail that, since construction began in the area, the association recorded a 20 per cent to 30 per cent drop in business turnover, caused by the public’s limited access to the shops.

He added that in his 35 years of experience, he has never seen an effort to beautify and modernise Larnaca’s old town centre and described the project as “long overdue.”

“Organising such an event was inspired by a similar revitilisation project which took place across Greece’s mainland and islands,” Demetriou told the Cyprus Mail.

“We want this to be a relaxing shopping experience, free from the daytime when everyone has somewhere to be,” he said, adding that “some shops will be giving customers special offers.”

The association hopes this will become a new tradition, allowing Larnaca residents who normally cannot shop due to inconvenient working hours or extreme weather conditions, to take advantage of the opportunity several times a year.

Demetriou concluded that guests “will be able to enjoy a stress-free shopping experience, accompanied by free beer, hot wine and music, while activities for children will be available, including face painting and bouncing castles.”