Cyprus registered the lowest inflation rate in the European Union in September 2025, with annual consumer prices remaining unchanged at 0.0 per cent, according to the latest figures released by Eurostat on Friday.

Across the euro area, annual inflation rose to 2.2 per cent in September, compared with 2.0 per cent in August.

A year earlier, the rate had stood at 1.7 per cent, reflecting a continued upward trend in price pressures across the bloc.

Within the European Union, the annual inflation rate increased to 2.6 per cent in September 2025, up from 2.4 per cent in August, while a year earlier, it was recorded at 2.1 per cent.

Cyprus, with a rate of 0.0 per cent, recorded the lowest inflation level among all member states, followed by France at 1.1 per cent, and Italy and Greece at 1.8 per cent.

At the other end of the spectrum, the highest annual rates were registered in Romania at 8.6 per cent, Estonia at 5.3 per cent, and Croatia and Slovakia at 4.6 per cent each.

Compared with August 2025, annual inflation fell in eight EU member states, remained stable in four, and rose in fifteen, indicating broad-based upward pressure on prices across much of the Union.

In terms of the components of inflation, the largest contribution to the euro area’s annual inflation rate came from services, which added 1.49 percentage points.

This was followed by food, alcohol and tobacco, contributing 0.58 percentage points, non-energy industrial goods with 0.20 percentage points, and energy, which made a negative contribution of -0.03 percentage points.