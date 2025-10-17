Demetra Holdings Plc on Friday announced that it has carried out a buyback of 7,300 own shares through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).

According to a disclosure submitted to the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), the transaction took place on October 16, 2025, at an average price of €1.66 per share.

This is in line with the authorisation granted by the company’s annual general meeting on June 24, 2025.

The share repurchase was conducted pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Law, Cap. 113, Article 57A, and under the regulatory framework of the CSE and the Circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

Demetra Holdings stated that the buyback was executed in accordance with its approved share repurchase programme and relevant corporate authorisations.

The transaction details show that purchases were made in five separate lots, totalling 7,300 shares, at an average price of €1.66 per share.