Health Minister Michalis Damianos will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with his Omani counterpart, Dr Hilal bin Ali Al Sabti, covering cooperation in healthcare, medical and pharmaceutical sciences, and health innovation.

According to an announcement by the health ministry, Damianos is travelling to Oman on Sunday at the invitation of his counterpart for the signing ceremony.

“The Memorandum provides for the exchange of knowledge, expertise, scientific material and information, and the promotion of cooperation between health institutions of the two countries,” the ministry said.

During his visit, Damianos will also tour the Comprehensive Cancer Care and Research Centre in Oman.