A recruitment crisis threatens the future of the national guard future, Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas told MPs on Monday as the House finance committee discussed his ministry’s budget.

After the length of military service was reduced to 14 months the government introduced positions of contract soldiers (Syop), but recruitment for these positions has been a struggle even after the pay was increased.

“Even if we give an allowance of €300, interest will remain low unless we secure their future,” he said.

Syop soldiers sign fixed term contracts and currently have little chance of promotion.

He warned that recruitment and retention problems in the national guard will persist unless long-term measures are taken.

MPs also highlighted numerous unfilled places in military schools in Greece, noting a sharp drop in young people applying for military studies. These graduates are employed as full-time officers in the National Guard.

Palmas also said the recent decision to allow women to voluntarily complete six months of national service had been a let down. “The project has failed,” he told MPs.

An announcement is expected towards the end of the week about interest after reports a couple of weeks ago that only one woman had shown interest.

Chairman of the defence committee Marinos Sizopoulos raised concerns about allowances for student officers, pointing out that Greek counterparts receive higher payments. Palmas said allowances have now returned to pre-2013 crisis levels.

Syop soldiers have recently seen their positions upgraded from A1 to A2 grade, with a monthly allowance of €100, which rises to €200 for those serving in the special forces and navy commandos.

He stressed, however, that these measures are insufficient to attract or retain recruits.

Sizopoulos suggested creating a special security corps for ports and airports, offering Syop post-service employment, but the minister cautioned that long-term prospects are essential for success.

Disy MP Giorgos Karoullas criticised the administration for “no progress on staffing issues over the past three years,” describing it as a disincentive for officers and non-commissioned officers.

Palmas said a study on career progression for officers and non-commissioned officers is underway and will be sent to the Ministry of Finance for review.

He warned that stagnation in promotions, particularly at the ranks of captain and major, could lead to early retirements and loss of experienced personnel.

Committee members agreed that the ministry of defence must address these long-standing issues within a short timeframe. All MPs expressed support for parliamentary assistance in resolving staffing and structural challenges in the national guard.