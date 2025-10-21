The Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) announced this week the launch of the European Statistics Competition 2025-2026.

“Following another record-breaking year with approximately 27,000 participants, the European Statistics Competition will take place for the ninth consecutive time,” Cystat said.

The competition is organised by the European Statistical System (ESS), which consists of the Statistical Offices of the European Union Member States and the European Statistical Service (Eurostat).

In Cyprus, the annual competition is jointly organised by the Statistical Service, the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth, the University of Cyprus, and the Cyprus Statistical Society.

The competition focuses on statistical science and official statistics.

Its objectives are to promote statistical literacy, cultivate the curiosity and interest of secondary school students and teachers in official statistics, highlight the importance of statistics in decision making and in various significant aspects of society, and foster teamwork and collaboration among students to achieve common goals.

The competition comprises two stages: a national phase, organised by the national statistical authorities, and a European final, organised by Eurostat.

The top two teams in each category of the national phase will advance to the European final, which is conducted in English.

In Cyprus, participation is open to all secondary school students enrolled in any officially recognised educational institution in the country.

The national phase of the competition will run from October 2025 to March 2026 and will include two eliminatory assignments.

The first assignment will be conducted via an online platform and will consist of three closed-question tests.

All teams in each category will complete this assignment on the same day and time.

The ten highest-scoring teams from lower and upper secondary education respectively will advance to the second assignment, where they will prepare and present a statistical analysis report based on the processing of a given dataset.

The winning team in each category will be determined by the score of the second assignment.

The European final will be held between April and May 2026.

Participating teams will be tasked with creating a video that addresses a predefined topic and conveys a chosen message, supported by the use of official statistical data.

For registration and information on rules, dates and prizes, interested parties may visit the competition’s website at: http://esc2026-cyprus.cystat.gov.cy.