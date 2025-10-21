A fight between two minors aged 15 and 13 at a public secondary school in Paphos is under investigation, police said on Tuesday.

As a result of the fight, the 13-year-old was taken to the accident and emergency department of Paphos general hospital. Doctors confirmed he suffered a bruise on his left arm and was discharged after treatment.

The school administration reported that following the fight, the 13-year-old’s 37-year-old guardian entered the school, where he shouted and made threats, raising concern among students and teachers.

Both the fight and the subsequent disturbance are under investigation.

Police are examining the circumstances and speaking with witnesses to establish the full sequence of events.