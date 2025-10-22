One parliamentary seat will be transferred from Nicosia to Paphos, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Wednesday.

Speaking to CyBC, Ioannou said the ministry has prepared a bill to redistribute seats based on the number of registered voters in each district.

The transfer follows a drop in registered voters in Nicosia, partly due to the removal of 1,260 deceased voters, while new registrations remained below 500. This will reduce Nicosia’s seats from 20 to 19, with Paphos gaining a fifth seat.

The bill is currently under review by the legal service and will be submitted to parliament in the coming days.

The final decision will be made by the House plenum.