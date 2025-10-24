Where do you live?

In Nicosia.

What did you have for breakfast?

Coffee and a bowl of cereal with honey and milk. It’s all about feeling energised but not heavy, especially when I have a rehearsal or a teaching session ahead.

Describe your perfect day

I would spend most of the day relaxing at the beach; swimming, reading a book or just doing nothing for a while. Later, I would meet up with friends for coffee and a good catch-up. In the evening, I would go for a walk at sunset with my partner and finish the day with great food and music.

Best book ever read?

The Jewel by Catherine Czerkawska. It’s a biographical historical fiction about the life of Scotland’s national poet Robert Burns and his wife Jean. It takes place in South Ayrshire and it explores their life, the social pressures she faced as a woman, as well as the events that inspired his poems.

Best childhood memory?

The big family lunches at my grandparents’ every Sunday.

What is always in your fridge?

Chocolate, I have a very sweet tooth!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Elvis Presley’s If I Can Dream with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

What’s your spirit animal?

My spirit animal is the penguin because they are loyal, resilient, graceful and playful.

What are you most proud of?

I am most proud of being able to move people emotionally through my music; whether it’s an audience member in a concert hall or a student discovering something new in a lesson. Creating those moments where music really reaches someone, where it sparks something personal or profound is what I value most in what I do.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The final escape scene in Midnight Express has stayed with me. It’s not just about escape; it’s about surviving something that seemed impossible and not losing hope even in the darkest moments.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Ludwig Van Beethoven, his personality sounds fascinating and I have so many questions for him!

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

To 18th century Vienna, I would love to go see the performances of some Mozart’s operas and seeing him conducting.

What is your greatest fear?

Wasting the time I have been given. Life moves quickly and the thought of reaching the end and realising I drifted through it without creating, connecting or growing in a meaningful way is far more unsettling to me than any external fear. Time is the one thing we can’t get back and I don’t want to take it for granted.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Believe in yourself, put in the work and trust that you are on the right path. It won’t always be easy, but it will be worth it.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

I think what would stop me from dating someone is a lack of direction and unwillingness to grow. Effort is really important to me. You don’t need to have everything sorted, but showing up, trying and being open makes all the difference.

If the world was ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

I would spend it with my loved ones sharing stories, having deep conversations, playing music together and having a few intense rounds of Uno. I would want the last day to be filled with connection, laughter and the comfort of being close to the people who matter most.

Konstantina is a professional violinist who performs solo, orchestral and chamber music concerts. Alongside performing, she teaches violin to students of all ages, focusing on individual expression, technique and musical confidence. She has performed all over Europe, including at prestigious venues like Buckingham Palace. Follow Konstantina on Instagram and her website (https://www.konstantinamaimari.com/).