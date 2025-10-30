More than 200 complaints have now been filed against the Limassol-based travel agency Efi Strakottou Travel and Tours Ltd, bringing to light the issue of consumer protection and compensation for travellers who paid for holidays that never took place, according to Politis.

The consumer protection service (commerce ministry) confirmed that an investigation is under way into the agency, which is considered insolvent and “may be unable to fulfil its contractual obligations.”

The service has also urged citizens not to make any new payments to the company.

The case first came to light in late September, with the consumer protection service reporting that it had received a growing number of complaints from customers who never received the trips they paid for.

The consumers association had advised travellers to ensure that agencies were properly registered and covered by financial guarantees before booking.

Subsequently, the consumer protection service launched an investigation into the company following mounting complaints.

By September 26, the watchdog officially named Efi Strakottou Travel and Tours Ltd as the agency under investigation, describing it as “deemed insolvent” and warning consumers not to make further payments.

All affected customers who had signed package travel contracts but did not receive the services they paid for were asked to submit a written request to the Association of Cyprus Travel and Tourism Agents (Actta) by September 24, providing all necessary details to handle their case.

As is mentioned in Politis, a memorandum submitted to Parliament by the association on October 10, revealed that a total of 228 consumers have so far lodged complaints against the agency, collectively paying around €103,000, an amount that, the association says “far exceeds the agency’s financial guarantee.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that the agency’s guarantee was only about €12,000, far short of the total losses claimed by customers.

The report also cited growing criticism of state authorities for what was described as negligent supervision and delayed intervention.

The association’s chairman, Marios Droushiotis, accused the competent authorities of failing to exercise adequate oversight and warned that legal action will be taken if customers are not fully compensated.

The matter has now reached Parliament, with the House commerce committee set to examine next Tuesday how consumer interests are safeguarded in cases of bankrupt or deceptive travel agencies.

The discussion will focus on whether existing safeguards and guarantees are sufficient when tour operators collect money but fail to deliver the promised services.

Consumer protection in such cases currently falls under the ‘Package Travel and Linked Travel Arrangements Act of 2017’, which grants travellers specific rights and safeguards.

The department of commerce’s consumer protection service is the designated enforcement body, while Actta acts as an ‘approved body’ responsible for administering guarantees issued by financial institutions, under the supervision of the service.

The latest case has revived calls for tighter monitoring of tour operators and stronger protection mechanisms to ensure that consumers are not left without recourse when travel agencies collapse or fail to deliver.