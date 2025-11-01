President Nikos Christodoulides will travel to Cairo on Saturday afternoon for the official opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, one of the most significant cultural projects in modern Egypt.

The event, held under the auspices of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, will also be attended by several world leaders, including Greek Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the president’s participation highlights the strong and historic ties between Cyprus and Egypt, two nations that have long cooperated on cultural, political and regional matters.

The presence of both Mediterranean leaders at the ceremony underlined the growing partnership between Nicosia, Cairo and Athens, particularly through the established trilateral framework between the three countries.

The Grand Egyptian Museum, located near the Pyramids of Giza, has been described as the largest archaeological museum in the world.

Covering nearly 500,000m², it houses more than 100,000 artefacts spanning 7,000 years of Egyptian history, from the predynastic period to the Greek and Roman eras.

A main attraction is the complete collection from the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun, displayed together for the first time since its discovery by British archaeologist Howard Carter in 1922.

The display includes the pharaoh’s iconic golden mask, throne and chariots.

Built at a cost of around €1.1 billion, the museum is expected to attract up to eight million visitors annually, providing a significant boost to Egypt’s tourism sector.

The museum will open to the public on Tuesday.

Christodoulides will be accompanied by Letymbiotis, Deputy Culture Minister Vassiliki Kassianidou, and the director of his diplomatic office, Doros Venezis.

He is due to return to Cyprus on Saturday evening.