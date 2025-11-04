Four people were hospitalised after a motorcycle accident on the road between Protaras and Ayia Napa, the police said on Tuesday.
The incident happened on Monday night, with the police explaining that a 33-year-old man was riding a motorcycle with a 22-year-old male passenger on the road and collided with another motorcycle, which was being ridden by a 17-year-old boy who had a 19-year-old male passenger on board.
The police said all four people involved suffered “serious” injuries, with the 33-year-old having suffered a fractured skull and a broken left arm, and the 22-year-old having suffered a collapsed lung and a brain haemorrhage.
Both men are at the Nicosia general hospital, with the 22-year-old currently in a critical condition and in intensive care.
The 17-year-old, meanwhile, broke his left arm and left leg, while the 19-year-old also suffered a brain haemorrhage, with both at the Larnaca general hospital.
The police said both motorcycles were “completely destroyed” as a result of the collision, and appealed to people who may have information about the incident to contact them.
Their investigation into the matter is ongoing.
