Own a home 300m from the coastline: only three units left

Take advantage of Shinko Residences’ limited-time reduced VAT rate and unlock significant savings on a high-yield seaside property, only 300m from the shore. Now is the perfect moment to invest before market prices rise. Don’t miss this chance to secure a premium property with exceptional investment potential.

With only three exceptional units remaining, Shinko Residences presents a rare opportunity to own a modern home just 300 metres from the coastline in one of Limassol’s most sought-after neighbourhoods. Whether you’re looking for a sound investment property in Limassol or a sophisticated Mediterranean residence, this is your last chance to be part of a distinctive new residential project on the island.

Project highlights

Located in Neapolis – Limassol, 300m from the coastline

Estimated Completion Date: Q3, 2026

The selling prices include: Solar photovoltaic panels, VRV Airconditioning systems, Underfloor heating with a heat pump, Electric shutters in bedrooms, Pressurised water system, Storage room, Covered parking, CCTV, Video entrance system, Intruder and fire detection systems, Reinforced security doors.

Third-floor typical apartment: only one left | €515,000 + VAT

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Internal Area: 84m²

Covered Veranda: 24m²

Covered parking: 12m²

Storage area: 3m²

Total area: 123m²

Penthouses: two units left | €630,000 + VAT

Bedrooms: 2+1

Bathrooms: 3

Internal Area: 84m²

Covered Veranda: 24m²

Uncovered Veranda: 18m²

Roof Garden: 23m²

Covered parking: 12m²

Storage area: 18m²

Total area: 179m²

Blending cutting-edge engineering with refined aesthetics, Shinko Residences captures the essence of modern Mediterranean living – bright interiors, functional design, just steps away from the shoreline.

This is truly the last opportunity to invest in or live in a part of this boutique development before it’s fully sold out.

Explore the project through the Virtual Reality (VR) tour and experience what life at Shinko Residences feels like: sophistication, comfort and coastal harmony brought to life.

Creating iconic spaces for a brighter tomorrow

Future-forward. People-focused. Sustainability-driven: that’s the triptych shaping our core. That’s the heart of every Tor Properties development. Being a leading force in sustainable, high-end development, we are redefining the future of real estate in Cyprus by creating exceptional ESG-first spaces both for an upgraded living and strategic investments. Having strong roots in Limassol, the vibrant heart of Cyprus, we invite everyone to embark on a real estate journey with us, whether for a residential or commercial project!

For more information about Shinko Residences, or to schedule a viewing on site, please contact us via email at [email protected], WhatsApp at +357 96 54 00 00, or call us at 8000 8086.