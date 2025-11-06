There is, again, plenty to enjoy this weekend all over Cyprus. Choose from performing arts festivals, creative workshops, exhibitions, recitals and charity book sales that help four-legged buddies. Here’s what’s on!

Festivals

Held for the first time, the Cyprus Peace Festival will be held this Sunday at the Home for Cooperation. Organised by Cyprus’ diverse communities, the one-day event aims at bringing people together for dialogue and discourse for a more peaceful coexistence. The programme includes participatory workshops for teens and adults, panel discussions and performances.

Before that, as the Larnaca Biennale continues, author Eleni Xenou will host a creative writing workshop on Saturday. Hosted at Nima Concept Store, the journalist will guide participants through exercises that explore how we tell stories, what the traces of our personal stories are and how we can uncover them through narration and writing.

Limassol too has a rich agenda as the 1st ArtCargo Festival enters its first weekend. Street performances dissecting circus acts, non-verbal performances, physical theatre shows, juggling acts and walkabout theatre pieces will take place. Artists from the island and abroad will fill Limassol’s centre with performing arts.

Exhibitions

Running on Friday, Saturday and Sunday is a group exhibition that reimagines Cyprus’ traditional crafts through the eyes of young artists. Fashion Heritage Network Cyprus presents the bi-communal exhibition Crafting Continuity at The Picnic where Cypriot designers display pieces they created after working alongside master artisans from across Cyprus and the diaspora.

Also opening this weekend is Klitsa Antoniou’s exhibition A Compass without North at Diatopos Art Centre in Nicosia. Curated by Daphne Nikita, the showcase will run until November 28. In its last few days is the Aqua Memoria: Echoes of a Sacred Hill, a site-specific exhibition at the Fabrica archaeological site in Paphos.

Connecting antiquity, history, research and contemporary art, this group showcase in Kato Paphos intertwines artworks and compositions with the outdoor spaces and underground chambers of the archaeological site. The seven participating artists (Elena Daniel, Marianna Konstantí, Miriam McConnon, Thekla Papadopoulou, Andreas Savva, Rinos Stefani and Susan Vargas) draw inspiration from history and research to propose new artistic relationships with antiquity. Sunday is the last day to witness their findings.

Recitals

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra has a rich autumn agenda. This week, it presents the Starlight 1 concert series with soloists Thomas Zehetmair and Ruth Killius performing at Pattihio Theatre in Limassol on Thursday and Nicosia Municipal Theatre on Friday.

In a more Argentinian mood is its Chamber Music 2 this weekend, where the orchestra teams up with Trio Milongero for a night of tango music. Catch it live at Municipal Theatre G. Lycourgos, Larnaca on Saturday or Pallas Theatre on Sunday.

For Indian Classical Music, The Shoe Factory hosts a special concert this Saturday with Pandit Arnab Chakrabarty on sarod, Vidushi Roopa Panesar on sitar and Ustad Shahbaz Hussain on tabla.

Other events

The traditions, crafts and delicacies of Fini village travel to Nicosia this Sunday for a special Ppalouze-making event. Taking over the Lysarides Foundation from 10.30am onwards will be ppalouze demonstrations from women artisans, a market with Cypriot products and handicrafts from Fini village.

Downtown at Yfantourgeio TheWorkplace, the charity book bazaar Buy a Book Save a Stray makes its comeback this weekend, selling all kinds of pre-loved book titles, raising funds to help animals in need, taken care of by P.A.W.S. (Protecting Animals Without Shelter).

ArtCargo Festival

Circus, street performances theatre and dance events. Until November 15. Throughout Limassol. https://artcargofest.com/

Apotipomata

Creative writing workshop by Eleni Xenou. Larnaca Biennale 2025 parallel activity. November 8. Nima Concept Store, Larnaca. 10.30am-1pm. €12. In Greek. www.biennalelarnaca.com/event/apotipomata

1st Cyprus Peace Festival

Inaugural one-day festival for peace. With workshops, activities, performances and panel discussions. November 9. Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 10am-6pm. Free admission. Registrations needed. Facebook event: Cyprus Peace Festival 2025

Crafting Continuity

Three-day bicommunal exhibition blending traditional Cypriot handicrafts with contemporary approaches. November 7- 9. The Picnic, Asklipiou 36, Nicosia 1011. https://fashionheritagecy.com

A Compass without North

Solo exhibition by Klitsa Antoniou. November 8-28. Diatopos Art Centre, Nicosia. Opening night: 7pm. Wednesday-Friday: 4pm-7pm. Saturday 11am-1pm. After -hours by appointment. www.diatopos.com. Tel: 22-766117

Aqua Memoria: Echoes of a Sacred Hill

Group exhibition inspired by archaeological site research. Curated by Dr. Catherine Louis Nikita and under the scientific guidance of archaeologist Prof. Claire Balandier. Until November 9. Fabrica Hill, Kato Paphos. [email protected]

Starlight 1

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra concert with Thomas Zehetmair and Ruth Killius. November 6. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. November 7. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €17-25. Tel: 22-463144, www.cyso.org.cy

Chamber Music 2 – Trio Milongero Argentinian Tango

Nicos Ioannou, Vasileios Avraam and Fotis Mousoulidis join the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra for an Argentinian-inspired concert. November 8. Municipal Theatre G. Lycourgos, Larnaca. November 9. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 8pm. €12. Tel: 22-463144, www.cyso.org.cy

Indian Classical Music

With Pandit Arnab Chakrabarty on sarod, Vidushi Roopa Panesar on sitar, and Ustad Shahbaz Hussain on tabla. November 8. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €25. www.pharosartsfoundation.org. Tel: 22-663871

Ppalouze-making in Nicosia

Free Foini ppalouze demonstration, tastings, Cypriot traditional products and handicrafts. Organised by the Association of Expatriates and Friends of Foini. November 9. Lysarides Foundation, Nicosia. 10.30am. Free

Buy a Book Save a Stray

Charity book bazaar, all profits go towards animal needs and care by P.A.W.S. (Protecting Animals Without Shelter). November 8-9. Yfantourgeio TheWorkplace, Nicosia. 11am-6pm. [email protected]