World number one Aryna Sabalenka overcame Amanda Anisimova 6-3 3-6 6-3 in a gladiatorial battle between big-hitters on Friday to book a WTA Finals title showdown with Elena Rybakina for a shot at her first season-ending crown.

After gruelling early exchanges, the rematch of September’s US Open final swung in favour of Sabalenka as she surged to a 5-3 lead and then turned up the aggression from the baseline to take the opening set in an hour.

The New York champion, who saved five breakpoints earlier, found herself on the back foot in the second set when Anisimova reeled off the opening four games and it was a matter of time until the match went into a decider.

Sabalenka hit a flurry of aces to hold for 3-3 in the third set and grabbed the decisive break in the next game with a huge backhand winner, before surviving some nervy moments at the end to see off her American opponent.