The workweek will close off with partly cloudy weather and rain, as well as isolated storms with hail expected to strike the island in the afternoon.

Temperatures will climb to up to 27 degrees Celsius inland and along the east and south coast. In the remaining coastal areas, temperatures will reach 26 degrees. Meanwhile, up to 17 degrees are expected in the higher mountains.

Mild winds will blow mainly south- to northwest at force three to four Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

During the night, the weather will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated rains are on the north coast. Temperatures will drop to 12 degrees Celsius inland, around 15 degrees on the coast and to 8 degrees in the higher mountains.

Mild winds will continue to blow mainly northwest to northeast. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

On Saturday, locally increased cloudiness will which at noon and early in the afternoon may give isolated rain, mainly in the mountains. On Sunday, the weather will be mainly clear. On Monday, the weather will be mainly clear, but increased high cloudiness will be observed at intervals.

Temperatures are not expected to change significantly until Monday.