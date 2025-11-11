The Cyprus animal party on Tuesday called on the government and the judiciary to suspend a court order affecting the Paphos animal shelter.

The party urged a coordinated effort to find solutions that prevent innocent animals from being “victimised a second time,” as they are at the shelter due to human neglect.

The party also confirmed it will join a peaceful protest on Friday, outside the Paphos district court in support of the shelter.

The court order, if enforced, would require the shelter’s managers to leave the premises immediately. Shelter officials say this would force around 2,000 animals to lose their home and care.

The Paphos animal shelter operates entirely on volunteer work and donations, without state funding. Its manager, Irene Diamantopoulou, has previously warned that the shelter’s relocation would affect all the animals currently housed there. Volunteers provide daily food, treatment, and care under challenging conditions.

Diamantopoulou said authorities have been aware of the issue, but no official solution has been proposed. She and the shelter’s supporters continue to appeal for public solidarity to prevent a crisis for the district’s abandoned and vulnerable animals.

The shelter has for years served as a refuge for abandoned, sick and injured animals in Paphos.