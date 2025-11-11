A Turkish prosecutor has demanded a potential prison sentence of more than 2,000 years for Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who has been jailed since March pending trial on corruption charges that he and his main opposition party deny.

The indictment, presented by the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor, accuses Imamoglu and 401 others of involvement in a graft network that allegedly caused 160 billion lira ($3.81 billion) in damages to the state over a 10-year period.