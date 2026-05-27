The road transport department on Wednesday said that it has immobilised 664 vehicles due potentially faulty airbags manufactured by Japanese company Takata.

“If the airbag is deployed, there is a risk that its inflator may rupture, causing metal fragments to be ejected, which could result in serious injury or death,” the department said in a statement.

The department said that affected owners have been contacted via letter, as well as SMS, and urged them to immediately take necessary measures to have the airbags replaced by a specialised technician.

“This is a serious road safety issue, as timely compliance prevents serious risks and protects the lives of drivers, passengers and third parties,” the department said.

In the case that there is no representative on the island, owners will be given an eight-month period to change the faulty airbag and send relevant proof to the authorities to ensure that the vehicle is safe to drive.

In the meantime, the department advises that owners refrain from using their vehicles until the defective parts have been replaced.

Further information on the affected vehicles can be found at https://www.gov.cy/mtcw/saab, 22807000 or via email at [email protected]

Licensed vehicle technicians can be found at: https://www.mcw.gov.cy/mcw/ems/ems.nsf/All/D1DDA847A05FE521C2258291002FB0D2?OpenDocument