Eleven fast-charging points for electric vehicles were installed at a cost of €918,000 in an effort to enhance the local charging network, the transport ministry said on Wednesday.

“The transition to electric mobility requires the development of appropriate infrastructure throughout Cyprus,” said Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades.

The charging points were installed at various locations across the island including the carparks at the Nicosia general hospital, the Limassol general hospital, the church in Trimiklini and the Tombs of the Kings bus station in Paphos.

According to the ministry, the charging points feature rapid charging capabilities and offer several methods of use and payment via mobile phone application or payment card.

The ministry said that works for the further development of the network were underway by the department of electromechanical services, which is responsible for coordinating the charging points.