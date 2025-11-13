The two 5.3-magnitude earthquakes that rattled the island on Wednesday caused minor damage to Ayios Neophytos Monastery, an abandoned house in Kelokedara, and a listed building in central Paphos, authorities said on Thursday.

Paphos district governor Charalambos Pittokopitis said that during the tremors, the roof of a vacant house collapsed in Kelokedara, where the epicentre of both earthquakes was located. He emphasised that no one was injured in the incident.

Pittokopitis added that engineers were in contact with the Kelokedara community leader and the Paphos district government (EOA) and were ready to assist if further support was needed.

Μοναστήρι Παναγίας Χρυσορρογιάτισας στην Παναγιά

He assured that the EOA remained on standby in case of additional tremors, as well as to respond to issues arising from the ongoing stormy weather affecting Paphos’ coastal areas.

Aside from the building in Kelokedara, minor damage was also recorded at the Leonitos Monastery, where some cracks reportedly appeared due to the tremors.

According to the bishop of Chytra and abbot of the monastery, at least two cracks formed in the temple, which is decorated with 15th-century Byzantine frescoes. He added that further cracks, measuring about six metres, appeared in the north aisle and some adjoining rooms. The Antiquities Department is expected to inspect the damage in the coming days.

Additional minor damage was reported at a listed building on Athinas Street in central Paphos, while rocks that had fallen onto the Paphos–Tsada road were promptly cleared by the fire department.

Two earthquakes hit the island on Wednesday at 11.30am and 4.30pm, both measuring a 5.3 magnitude on the Richter scale.

The tremors were followed by several aftershocks exceeding magnitude 3.

On Thursday morning, another earthquake was recorded in the Paphos region, with a magnitude of 3.9 – slightly weaker than the previous two.

The director of the Geological Survey Department, Christodoulos Hadjigeorgiou, told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that further tremors were expected and that the department was closely monitoring the situation.