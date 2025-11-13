This weekend brings cooler temperatures, an autumnal spirit and a rich cultural agenda. Get ready for alternative book festivals, exhibitions, talks, performances and the first Christmas markets.

Cultural events

Old Nicosia will welcome the 1st Nicosia Alternative Book Festival this weekend at the Yalla Collective Space & Café, putting in the spotlight publications (books, magazines and zines), book presentations and discussions that would otherwise struggle to find their space at other festivals or on bookshop shelves.

At the heart of the festival are books and events that promote discussion and seek to raise socio-political issues without discrimination and address censorship practices, which have become increasingly prevalent in recent years.

Also happening downtown until Sunday is the JELO6 Project from Athens, which fills the city with exhibitions and workshops on contemporary jewellery, ceramics, and art objects, as well as walks and talks. The main exhibition, where Jewellery_Ceramics_Objects Intersect at The Old Municipality Building, explores how contemporary creators draw from the island’s cultural legacy while envisioning new forms of expression.

The programme also includes two parallel exhibitions: Tradition Re-Imagined in collaboration with the CVAR – Severis Foundation and Warped at Archtube. Meanwhile, a series of seminars, workshops, guided tours and studio visits complement the exhibitions.

Continuing the focus on crafts is a 5pm lecture and discussion on The Art of Making at the CYENS Centre of Excellence this Saturday. The presentation will look at Germany’s current craft education system before turning its focus on Cyprus’ craft society. Part of the Weeks of German Language 2025, the event is held in English and is free to attend.

At Skali Aglantzias, the After:noon/Project presents the Awareness 2025: Unselfing this weekend. Two days of art exhibitions, workshops, activities and DJ sets are set to entertain and share the works of local creatives.

Markets

The mid-November weekend also sees the season’s first Christmas markets, and they are happening in Paphos.

In Tala, the Kamares Christmas Bazaar is on this Saturday between 10am and 3pm with arts and crafts sellers, food stalls, live music and entertainment.

Meraki Market Café in Chloraka is hosting a Pre-Loved & Vintage Market on Sunday, featuring a curated selection of artists selling second-hand items.

Meanwhile, at Prozak in Nicosia, the Second-Hand Clothes Bazaar this Saturday and Sunday also features pre-loved fashion items and more.

Performances

Limassol welcomes the 25th Cyprus Choreography Platform this weekend, bringing 13 contemporary dance pieces to Rialto Theatre’s stage. In between the performances is a parallel events programme with performance Q&As, exhibitions, workshops and long table discussions.

In Nicosia, two theatrical productions are happening this Sunday. Sezon Women presents People, Places & Things by Duncan Macmillan at Satiriko Theatre with a dynamic local cast bringing this powerful story to life.

Trelantonis

Part of the Nicosia International Festival 2025 is a charming, moving performance on childhood. Trelantonis (Crazy Antonis) is an adaptation of Penelope Delta’s play, first published in 1932. Two shows are on this Sunday, one at 10.30am and another at 4pm, before it returns to the Nicosia Municipal Theatre stage next Sunday.

JELO6 Project

Exhibitions, workshops, walks, presentations and seminars with local and invited artists from Athens on contemporary jewellery, ceramics and small sculptures. Until November 16. Old Nicosia. [email protected]

1st Nicosia Alternative Book Festival

First edition of event with panel discussions and open talks. November 15-16. Yalla Collective Space & Café, Nicosia. 4pm. For publishing collectives wishing to participate: [email protected]

Awareness 2025: Unselfing

Art exhibition, workshops, activities and DJ sets. November 14-15. Skali Aglantzias, Nicosia. 5pm-12am. www.afternoonproject.net/awareness2025

The Art of Making

Lecture and discussion on craftspeople, Germany’s current craft education system and Cyprus’ craft culture. November 15. CYENS Centre of Excellence, Nicosia. 5pm. Free. In English

Second-Hand Clothes Bazaar

Pre-loved clothes and accessories market. November 14-15. Common Room, Prozak, Nicosia. Friday: 5pm-9pm. Saturday: 11am-8pm

Kamares Christmas Bazaar

Festive market with local vendors, live music, food and more. November 15. Kamares Club, Tala, Paphos. 10am-3pm

Meraki’s Pre-Loved & Vintage Market

Curated market of second-hand items and more by local creatives and sellers. November 16. Meraki Market Café, Paphos. 10am-2pm

People, Places & Things

Sezon Women presents People, Places & Things by Duncan Macmillan. November 16. Satiriko Theatre, Nicosia. November 24. Pattichion Municipal Theatre, Limassol. November 25. Xenion Amphitheatre, Paralimni. 8pm (7pm on Sunday). In Greek. Performances with English surtitles every Tuesday. From €18. Tel: 22-254657, 99-047021. www.more.com/cy-en/tickets/theater/people-places-things, www.pattihio.com.cy

Trelantonis / Crazy Antonis

Performance play on childhood. An adaptation of Penelope Delta’s ‘Trelantonis’ play. Part of the Nicosia International Festival 2025. November 16, 23. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 10.30am, 4.30pm. December 30. 4.30pm. In Greek. Tel: 22-797979. www.more.com/cy-el/tickets/theater/festival/nicosia-international-festival-2025/

25th Cyprus Choreography Platform

13 new contemporary dance works are presented. November 14-16. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. www.cypruschoreographyplatform.com. Tickets: € 8 (€ 15 for a three-day pass). Tel: 7777-7745