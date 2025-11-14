The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC) announced its Gold Sponsor support for the ‘Make a heart for great leaps’ initiative, organised by Nero kai Chroma, under the auspices of First Lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides.

ICPAC confirmed that its sponsorship directly contributes to enhancing initiatives that promote social cohesion, care, and hope.

This is achieved through the support of two key programmes: ‘Unique Smiles’ and ‘Kivotos – Centre for Therapies and Rehabilitation’.

A statement from ICPAC stated that the organisation “continues to tangibly invest in Corporate Social Responsibility, thereby strengthening the message of solidarity and social contribution”.