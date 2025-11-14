Demetra Holdings Plc on Friday announced that it completed a buyback of its own shares in accordance with regulatory approvals and its annual general meeting authorisation.

“At the session of November 13, 2025, the company proceeded through CISCO with purchasing 9,300 own shares at 1.625 cents,” the announcement said.

The annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025, had authorised the company to acquire its own shares, the company mentioned.

The total purchase of 9,300 shares was executed at the same price of 1.625 cents per share, the announcement confirmed.

Demetra Holdings Plc made the buyback in multiple transactions.

It acquired 4,888 shares in the first trade, 412 shares in the second, 112 shares in the third, 1,513 shares in the fourth, 2,013 shares in the fifth, and 362 shares in the sixth transaction.