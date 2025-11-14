Seismic activity in and around Cyprus has been “gradually reducing” in strength in the aftermath of the two strong earthquakes which struck near Paphos on Wednesday, the geological survey department said on Friday.

It added that while this gradual reduction “does not rule out the occurrence of other large earthquakes”, the chance of a further strong quake “is decreasing over time”.

“A seismic sequence began in the wider area of Ayia Marina and Kelokedara, 20 kilometres northeast of Paphos, on [Wednesday morning]. Within the first five hours, two strong earthquakes … were recorded, which were felt strongly throughout Cyprus,” it said.

It added that more than 200 tremors have been recorded since Wednesday morning, of which 16 had magnitudes between three and 4.5 on the Richter scale, with the two strong earthquakes on Wednesday measuring above five on the Richter scale.

“The sequence has been evolving smoothly, and so far, we have observed a gradual reduction in the [strength], in terms of the magnitudes of the earthquakes and in the frequence of their occurrence. This fact does not rule out the occurrence of other large earthquakes, but the chance of such a phenomenon decreases over time,” it said.

On Thursday, department director Christodoulos Hadjigeorgiou had said that seismic activity in and around the island is “expected to ease”, and also described Wednesday’s quakes as “intense” and unprecedented, comparing them to the two deadly earthquakes which struck in southeastern Turkey in 2023.

After the two earthquakes, he said, “there was then milder seismic activity until 9.30pm on Wednesday night, while on Thursday morning, two new earthquakes were recorded in the wider area”.

He added that the geological survey department is “on alert” and “monitoring seismic activity”, and said that while seismic activity in the region is “expected to ease”, people “should be vigilant and react with calmness, and not with panic”.

The first earthquake struck shortly after 11.30am on Wednesday, and measured 5.3 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre in the Paphos district village of Ayia Marina.

While no serious structural damage was recorded, people were seen exiting office buildings and homes as a precaution in the aftermath of the quake, with Ayia Marina mukhtar Marios Stylianou confirming that the epicentre village had escaped unscathed, and that its elderly residents are “well”.

The second earthquake also measured 5.3 on the Richter scale and struck shortly after 4.30pm.

Hadjigeorgiou had said on Wednesday that the second major earthquake had been “slightly weaker” than the first, though he did stress that there had been “a series” of smaller tremors throughout the day, and that the phenomenon “needs to be studied”.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean seismological centre, more than 30 tremors were detected in Cyprus throughout Wednesday, two of which had magnitudes between four and five on the Richter scale.

While the earthquakes were felt across the island, civil defence spokesman Panayiotis Liasides confirmed during an appearance on television channel Alpha that there had been “no reports of serious damage or injuries”, and that there had been “small landslides but nothing serious”.