The Larnaca Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel) has welcomed the government’s decision to establish the Cyprus University of Technology’s (Tepak) new School of Marine Sciences in Larnaca, calling it a milestone for the city’s academic and economic future.

In an announcement, the chamber said it “welcomes the decision of the Council of Ministers to establish the University School of Marine Sciences in Larnaca”, describing it as “a long-standing request of the chamber and the local community“.

The chamber added that the initiative represents a “significant step for the academic and economic development of the city”.

Evel further stated that the new school” will strengthen Larnaca’s role as a hub for marine research, innovation and education“, and expressed gratitude to the government and all those who contributed to achieving this long-sought objective.

The chamber also stressed its readiness to cooperate closely with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the successful operation of the new school, underscoring its strategic importance for the region’s sustainable growth.

The cabinet approved the establishment of the new state university school of marine sciences in Larnaca earlier this week, with Deputy Minister to the President Irene Piki announcing the decision on Tuesday.

Piki said the move is part of the government’s broader strategy to upgrade higher education through academic decentralisation and stronger links between research, innovation and economic development.

She described the decision as “a new chapter for university education and the development path of the city,” highlighting its expected contribution to regional growth and Larnaca’s emergence as a centre of academic activity and maritime expertise.

Following cabinet approval, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou will now submit the necessary legislation to parliament to formalise the establishment of the new school.

The School of Marine Sciences will operate under the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) and will focus on marine sciences, technological innovation and sustainable development, leveraging Cyprus’ geographical advantages and Tepak’s research expertise in applied sciences.

Piki added that the new academic institution will “contribute substantially to regional development and to the city’s emergence as a centre of academic activity and maritime know-how.”