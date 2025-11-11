The cabinet has approved a new state university of marine science in Larnaca, Deputy Minister to the President Irene Piki announced on Tuesday.

The move is part of the government’s strategy to upgrade higher education through academic decentralisation and closer ties to research, innovation and economic development, Piki explained, describing it as “a new chapter for university education and the development path of the city”.

With Cabinet approval secured, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou can now submit the necessary legislation to parliament to formalise the creation of the new school.

The new school, part of the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) based in Larnaca, will “contribute substantially to regional development and to the city’s emergence as a centre of academic activity and maritime know-how”, Piki added.

Leveraging the geographical location of Cyprus and Tepak’s strengths in research and applied sciences, the school will focus on marine sciences, technological innovation and sustainable development.

“This decision,” the deputy minister said, “marks a new chapter for university education and the development path of Larnaca”.