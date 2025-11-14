Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd announced new leadership appointments and a second interim dividend during its board of directors meeting on Friday, November 14.

The board convened at 10:30 a.m. at the company’s offices in Larnaca to discuss and approve the updates.

Marios Lefkaritis, executive director, has been appointed as the new executive chairman, the company said.

The board also appointed Maria Loulla Lefkaritis as a member of the board of directors, it added.

“Loulla Lefkaritis holds a BSc in Economics from University College London, a Master’s in Finance from Imperial College London, and an MBA from Harvard Business School,” the announcement stated.

She currently works in London as an executive at Egon Zehnder, the company said.

Petrolina also announced that it will pay a second interim dividend for 2025 at 3.5 per cent, equivalent to €0.012 per share.

The interim dividend will be paid to shareholders registered in the Cyprus Stock Exchange records on November 26, 2025, the company said.

“The company’s shares will therefore trade on the CSE without the right to participate in the distribution of the interim dividend as of November 25, 2025,” it added.

The dividend payment will be made to shareholders on December 19, 2025, Petrolina confirmed.