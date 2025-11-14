Scammers are exploiting “backdoors” on mixed-content and general classified marketplaces. Experts issue urgent warnings to the public.

A sharp rise in real-estate scams through fake property listings on mixed-content marketplaces is causing growing concern across Cyprus. Scammers are taking advantage of the “backdoor” offered by such platforms, where anyone can upload a listing without checks, verification, or any form of identity confirmation.

Authorities and professional bodies are closely monitoring the situation, as the number of victims has continued to increase steadily in recent months.

According to recent reports, citizens across the country have lost significant amounts of money after dealing with “owners” or “agents” who turned out to be non-existent.

The most common cases include:

Payment of rent or deposits to scammer accounts, after which the individuals disappear.

Fake properties advertised with photos stolen from real or outdated listings.

Use of temporary phone numbers to avoid detection.

Fake viewing appointments where no one shows up.

In many cases, victims report that only upon arriving at the property did they discover that it was either not for rent or did not belong to the person they had communicated with.

The “backdoor” that enables fraud

Experts point out that the root of the problem lies in general classified marketplaces where listings can be posted by anyone, without any verification process.

This environment, they say, has become fertile ground for organised groups targeting vulnerable users; particularly students, new renters, foreign nationals, and individuals unfamiliar with the local market.

The lack of oversight has made the phenomenon systemic rather than isolated.

BuySell sets a new standard

In this climate of growing concern, and in contrast to mixed-content marketplaces, BuySell has implemented a complete security and verification framework.

BuySell is the only platform in Cyprus fully protected against such incidents, operating exclusively with verified sellers, property owners, and licensed professionals, supported by strict property-verification procedures.

The distinguishing strengths of BuySell:

0% scammers, as no listing is published without verifying both the seller and the property.

4× more properties than any other website or app in Cyprus.

Over 80% market share of all real-estate listings in Cyprus.

More than 125,000 active listings, all professionally managed.

Over 2 million monthly visits, demonstrating public trust and preference.

Market experts state that BuySell’s strict policies have completely prevented scammers from entering the platform, resulting in zero recorded fraud incidents.

Mass shift of professionals and citizens toward safer practices

Due to BuySell’s reliability and market dominance, recent months have seen a permanent migration of professionals, real-estate companies, agents, and everyday users toward the platform.

Industry professionals report that clients are now requesting to view properties exclusively through verified channels such as BuySell, avoiding mixed-content marketplaces where scammers can operate.

At the same time, many agencies and real-estate offices are abandoning mixed-content platforms altogether, stating that their presence alongside fake and unverified listings undermines their professional credibility.

Public advisory

Experts strongly advise the public:

to avoid transactions on mixed-content marketplaces or any websites or apps that allow unverified listings,

to never pay any money before viewing a property in person,

to use only platforms where full identity verification is required.

As fraud incidents continue to rise, it is crucial for the public to stay informed and choose safe methods when searching for property.

