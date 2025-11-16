Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna will be in Brussels on Monday to take part in the EU General Affairs Council (GAC), while also holding a series of meetings as part of preparations for Cyprus’ EU Council Presidency in 2026.

According to the Secretariat of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU 2026, the GAC will focus primarily on preparing the agenda for the European Council summit scheduled for 18–19 December. Leaders are expected to discuss key issues including developments in Ukraine and the Middle East, the new Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), EU enlargement, migration, and the Union’s competitiveness amid the current global economic environment.

Ministers will also exchange views on the European Commission’s 2026 work programme and on EU–UK relations, with particular emphasis on fulfilling commitments made at the May 2025 EU–UK summit and fully implementing existing agreements.

The Council will further review progress in negotiations on the new MFF under the Danish Presidency, while ministers will hold their annual rule-of-law country dialogue, focusing this round on Bulgaria, Czechia, Ireland and Germany.

Raouna will also participate in the 7th EU–Albania Intergovernmental Conference earlier in the day.

During her stay in Brussels, and in the context of preparations for Cyprus’ upcoming EU Presidency, the Deputy Minister will meet with counterparts from other member states, as well as European Commissioners and MEPs, the announcement added.