A Swedish woman has been named Ayia Napa’s Tourism Ambassador in recognition of her long-standing loyalty to the resort, having visited the town 34 times.

In a statement on Friday, the municipality said that Sibyl Marianne Jonsson was honoured during a ceremony at Ayia Napa Town Hall. Municipal Secretary Fotos Kikillos presented her with a commemorative plaque and the official Tourism Ambassador emblem.

Kikillos expressed the municipality’s “warm thanks” to Jonsson for her long-term, steady and genuine preference for Ayia Napa as a holiday destination. He added that the town no longer considers her a visitor, but “a citizen of the area.”