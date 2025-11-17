Trade union Isotita on Monday called on parliament to vote against the teacher evaluation plan, appealing for a “return to a consultation process for the development of a modern, pedagogically effective and functional evaluation framework.”

In an announcement, the teachers’ branch of the union stated that by unanimous decision it will proceed with a work stoppage on Wednesday between 7.30am and 11am, the day on which parliamentary discussions on the plan will begin.

Isotita also announced its participation in the protest outside the House building on Wednesday at 9am.

The union reiterated their opposition to the new evaluation system, adding that “the plan does not address the real pedagogical needs of the schools, unreasonably burdens the state at a time when society is being tested financially and ignores the basic shortcomings of the public school system.”

It called on all members and teachers of all levels to attend the protest, supporting that the presence of teachers outside parliament is crucial in sending the message that “public schools require meaningful dialogue, real solutions and not an evaluation plan that creates more problems than it solves.”

The unions reassured both the parents and the public that their struggles concern exclusively “the benefit of the public school system and the children of Cyprus.”

“Therefore, at this critical moment, we ask for your support, in our fight for dignity and meritocracy, because education concerns the future of everyone and of society in general,” Isotita added.