Cyprus Seeds has announced the renewed commitment of The Hellenic Initiative, marking the seventh consecutive year of support from the organisation that helped establish and sustain the programme’s mission.

The Hellenic Initiative is a global non-profit organisation that mobilises the Greek and Cypriot diaspora to support economic development, entrepreneurship, and crisis relief in Greece and Cyprus.

In its announcement, the non-profit organisation explained that the latest endorsement represents a major boost for innovation and entrepreneurship in Cyprus.

“THI has played a vital role in our journey and their continued support for the seventh year is a tangible testimony of the support that Greeks and Cypriots of the Diaspora demonstrate in fostering deep-tech innovation and research commercialisation in Cyprus,” Cyprus Seeds said.

Since its creation, Cyprus Seeds has benefited substantially from the backing of The Hellenic Initiative, whose funding and guidance have helped local scientists transform cutting-edge research into market-driven solutions and pursue entrepreneurial ventures.

The organisation said that THI’s support has enabled it to fund and mentor multiple high-potential research teams from Cypriot universities, strengthening their efforts to bring innovative research to market.

“With THI’s renewed sponsorship, we aim to further strengthen our impact in the scientific community of Cyprus,” Cyprus Seeds said.

“We are grateful to THI for sharing Cyprus Seeds’ vision,” the organisation added.

Cyprus Seeds is a private, non-profit organisation in Cyprus focused on commercialising innovative academic research and creating a pipeline of deep-tech spin-offs.

To achieve this objective, the organisation runs an eighteen-month Innovation Grant Programme that offers grants, mentoring, training, and networking opportunities with investors in Cyprus and abroad.

The programme also forms part of two flagship initiatives in Cyprus, supported by the European Commission and the Cyprus government, namely the PHAETHON Teaming Project and DiGiNN.

Cyprus Seeds has received several national and international awards, including its 2025 ranking by the Financial Times as one of Europe’s Leading Start-up Hubs.

The organisation works with an extensive network of partners in the United States and Europe.

These include The Hellenic Initiative, the MIT Deshpande Centre for Technology Innovation, the egg accelerator in Athens, the Conception X accelerator in the United Kingdom, DTU Skylab, and the Hellenic Innovation Network of Greeks and Cypriots in Boston.

In related news, Cyprus Seeds teams recently achieved major research commercialisation milestones, underscoring the expanding impact of the organisation’s programmes and partnerships.