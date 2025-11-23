Alt season is coming, and traders are moving funds from Bitcoin and Ethereum into high-upside projects. Investors are looking for the best cryptos that offer strong returns in a shorter time. Among these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) stands out as an early-stage utility-driven defi crypto token with asymmetric ROI potential. Alongside MUTM, XRP and SOL are catching attention for their alt-season relevance. The focus now is on coins that combine real use cases with growth opportunity.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP investment products saw $15.5 million in outflows following the launch of the XRP ETF, marking the largest weekly withdrawal since last year and signaling a shift in market sentiment after an initial $243 million inflow. Despite this pullback, momentum remains strong as four major asset managers prepare to roll out spot XRP ETFs in mid-November.

Franklin Templeton will lead the launch on November 18, followed by Bitwise, 21Shares, and CoinShares. Adding to the optimism, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse confirmed at the Swell event that new partnerships with major financial institutions will support broader digital asset adoption, potentially increasing future interest in XRP.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) has slipped below $140 after failing to sustain levels above $155, briefly touching lows near $128. The $130 and $128 zones remain key support areas, while renewed buying interest has started to appear around $140. In a sign of rising institutional engagement, SOL Strategies has announced it will provide staking services for VanEck’s Solana ETF, offering regulated staking solutions tailored for institutional investors. Despite this development, Solana recorded daily inflows of $12.04 million, which were not enough to offset the broader bearish pressure across the crypto market, driven largely by significant outflows from major Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Despite their potential, MUTM offers early access advantages through presale, dual lending utility, and staking rewards. Its stablecoin-backed system and buybacks provide unique demand mechanisms that are not present in XRP or SOL.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale and dual lending models

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is creating real traction in the crypto world. The total supply will eventually reach 4 billion tokens. Across all presale phases, the platform has raised around $18.90 million and more than 18,100 holders are actively participating. Currently, in Phase 6, MUTM is priced at $0.035. Phase 6 is nearly sold out with 95% of the 170 million tokens allocated already purchased. The next presale phase will increase the price by 15% to $0.040. So time is running out at this discounted level making it the right entry point for long run return. For interested buyers, there will be an option to buy MUTM directly with a card, with no limits.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a decentralized lending platform that will offer two types of lending. Peer-to-Contract (P2C) pools liquidity from multiple users, creating safer lending opportunities and predictable interest yields for lenders. Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending allows custom high-yield loans for volatile tokens. This dual approach will generate multiple revenue streams for the platform, creating high ROI potential for early investors. By combining stability with high-return opportunities, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is positioning itself as a leading defi crypto option in the alt-season eco system.

V1 of the protocol launch on sepolia testnet and future expansion

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) confirmed on its official X platform that the V1 build of its protocol will be released on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This early iteration will showcase the system’s foundational features, including the liquidity pool, the mtToken and debt token mechanisms, and an automated liquidator bot engineered to maintain security and operational efficiency. During this phase, users will be able to participate in lending, borrowing, and collateralizing with ETH or USDT.

Releasing V1 on a testnet gives the community early access to the protocol’s functionality prior to the mainnet launch. This phased rollout enhances openness, invites user participation, and allows the team to gather meaningful insights for further development. As engagement increases and more users explore the testnet, interest in the platform may strengthen, supporting long-term demand for the MUTM token.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will feature an over-collateralized stablecoin system, allowing users to mint $1-pegged stablecoins using ETH, SOL, or AVAX as collateral. Every mint and repayment will create transactional demand, boosting token circulation. Expansion of the platform will drive value across lending, borrowing, and staking. Unlike meme coins that rely on hype, MUTM’s value will be derived from its usage and real activity. The combination of dual lending, stablecoins, and staking will make MUTM a utility-driven defi crypto that investors can rely on for consistent growth in alt-season.

Stable interest rate, collateral, liquidation, and risk management

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will offer stable borrowing rates, giving borrowers predictable costs and ensuring liquidity protection. Interest rates will be initially locked and recalibrated under specific conditions. For example, if utilization rises, rates will adjust to maintain system balance. Predictable borrowing attracts long-term users and ensures the platform remains solvent, supporting sustainable token demand.

All loans on Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will be over-collateralized, with a Stability Factor that ensures the platform’s safety. In case of under-collateralized loans, automated liquidations will allow discounted debt buybacks to stabilize the system. Lower-volatility assets will support higher LTV ratios and a 95% liquidation threshold, while volatile assets will have tighter risk controls. This structure will safeguard investor funds and maintain systemic stability, ensuring that MUTM remains a secure and predictable investment during alt-season volatility.

Community engagement, leaderboard, and giveaways

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently carrying on an ongoing $100,000 giveaway, awarding 10 winners $10,000 each in MUTMs. The daily leaderboard will reward the top performer with $500, resetting at 00:00 UTC. These features are designed to maintain momentum in the presale, attracting new users and reinforcing demand for the token as the launch approaches.

Phase 6 is 95% sold, and the price will rise 15% to $0.040 in the next stage. This is a final chance to enter at a discounted rate at $0.035 per token. Combined with the staking, and buybacks, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building to offer a rare opportunity to participate in a growing defi crypto ecosystem. Early investment ensures maximum ROI and access to an innovative lending platform that will define alt-season success.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).