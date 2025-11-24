China–Cyprus consensus ushers in a new phase of cooperation

By Lanting Liu

Chinese Ambassador to Cyprus Mr Liu Yantao, accompanied by his wife Ms Hou Yahui, paid a farewell call on President Nikos Christodoulides on November 18.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the fruitful outcomes of the China–Cyprus strategic partnership and exchanged views on future cooperation. The Cypriot side spoke highly of Ambassador Liu’s contributions during his tenure and reiterated its firm adherence to the one-China policy.

Ambassador Liu expressed his gratitude to President Christodoulides and the Cypriot government for their longstanding support for China–Cyprus and China–EU relations. He noted that since the establishment of the strategic partnership in 2021, the two countries have set a model for friendly interaction between countries of different sizes.

China, he said, stands ready to deepen political mutual trust, broaden cooperation across the board, and elevate bilateral relations under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

President Christodoulides praised Ambassador Liu’s “outstanding and remarkable work” and stressed that Cyprus attaches great importance to its relations with China and that its position on the one-China policy “will never change.” He added that Cyprus, as an important partner of China within the EU, will actively promote China–EU cooperation when it assumes the EU Council Presidency in 2026.

Across Cyprus, the parliament and government institutions expressed appreciation for Ambassador Liu’s efforts. Their shared consensus reflects the robust foundation of China–Cyprus relations.

President of the Cypriot House of Representatives, Annita Demetriou, commended Ambassador Liu for strengthening inter-parliamentary exchanges and advancing bilateral ties. She reiterated Cyprus’s commitment to the one-China policy and its willingness to contribute to China–EU cooperation.

Under Ambassador Liu’s leadership, China–Cyprus relations have achieved all-round progress and breakthroughs

Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos thanked Ambassador Liu for promoting bilateral cooperation. He emphasised that China, as a global power with comprehensive strength, enjoys a solid and promising relationship with Cyprus. He noted that Cyprus will make full use of its upcoming EU presidency to advance practical China–EU collaboration.

In terms of people-to-people and cultural engagement, the China–Cyprus Friendship Cities Alliance, established in 2023 with the support of the China-Cyprus Friendship Promotion Association, has become a landmark initiative of Ambassador Liu’s tenure. Member cities widely praised his efforts in promoting sub-national cooperation and enhancing cultural ties.

During his term, the successful hosting of the China–Cyprus Youth Forum, the China–Cyprus–EU Media Forum, the establishment of a second Confucius Institute and a China Research Centre at the University of Cyprus, as well as the launch of the Mirror of Culture column in the Cyprus Mail, have all injected vibrant momentum into bilateral cultural exchanges.

Under Ambassador Liu’s leadership, China–Cyprus relations have achieved all-round progress and breakthroughs. With China’s visa-free policy for Cypriot citizens and the signing of the China–Cyprus Air Transport Agreement, new opportunities for personnel exchanges and bilateral cooperation are expected to further unfold.