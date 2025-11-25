A tornado swept through the community of Avgorou on Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind damaged rooftops, fallen trees, and destruction to solar panels and water heaters.

According to deputy mayor Panayis Michaelas, the Famagusta district administration despatched crews to assess and repair the damage.

The tornado also caused a power outage in the area.

The electricity authority (EAC) confirmed damage to the low-voltage network, with technicians working on-site to restore electricity.

Damage was also reported in nearby communities, including Frenaros, Sotira and the Kapparis area of Paralimni.

Images from the scene show widespread destruction to homes and vehicles.

The severe weather comes as overnight a hailstorm in Limassol blanketed streets and gardens in ice within minutes.

Witnesses reported that lightning struck a tree during the storm, sparking a small fire.