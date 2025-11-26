Five people will appear before the Limassol criminal court in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Victory Osarumen Thompson, who was found dead in a flat in the early hours of November 9, police announced on Thursday.

The suspects are two 24-year-old women, a 30-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, all Nigerian nationals, who face charges of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit a murder.

Thompson had been attacked and beaten with a broomstick inside the flat where she was staying.

The five suspects had returned to her flat after a night out and claim they found Thompson in a highly agitated state, possibly from drug use, and used force against her after she allegedly attacked one of the 24-year-olds.

The five suspects will appear before the criminal court on January 21, while it will be decided on Friday whether the group will be kept under remand until the start of their trial.

Last week, the group was examined by a government psychiatrist and found to be fit to stand trial.

Thompson’s body was found on November 9 after the police were informed, with a subsequent post-mortem examination determining that she died from head and body injuries caused by a blunt object.