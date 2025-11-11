A man and a woman were arrested on Tuesday morning in connection with the murder of Victory Osarumen Thompson in the early hours of Sunday in a flat in the Yermasoyia area of Limassol.

A 30-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman from Nigeria were arrested in Limassol, based on the testimony of three women, two 24-year-olds and a 35-year-old, who were arrested and placed under an eight-day remand on Monday.

It is believed that the two arrested on Tuesday are the couple who were allegedly at the flat, along with the other suspects, when the victim was beaten to death.

According to the three detained women, the couple allegedly left after Thompson lost consciousness.

The two are expected to appear before the Limassol district court later on Tuesday for the issuance of a remand order.

The women told the police they returned home after a night out to find Thompson in a highly agitated state, possibly under the influence of drugs. She allegedly attacked and bit one of them, leading to the others using force to restrain her.

A broomstick was found at the scene, believed to have been used during the incident.

Polise said that the three women had all been living with Thompson, and that all four were asylum seekers.

On Monday, they added that the case is being investigated as a premediated murder and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Thompson’s body was found on Sunday, after the police were informed at around 11am, with a subsequent post-mortem examination determining that she died from head and body injuries caused by a blunt object.