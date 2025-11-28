Warming curry from the heart of India

Roasted Aubergine and Sweet Potato Curry

For the roast vegetables

1 large aubergine, cut into 2cm cubes

2 sweet potatoes, scrubbed, peeled and cut into 2cm cubes

3-4 tbsp olive oil for roasting

Salt & ground black pepper for roasting

For the sauce

4 medium tomatoes diced small

8 garlic cloves, peeled & chopped fine

5cm piece fresh root ginger, peeled & chopped fine

1 green chilli, chopped fine (according to spice level required, optional)

5 tbsp coconut oil

15 cashew nuts soaked in hot water for 20 minutes

1 large onion, chopped small

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp chilli powder (according to spice level required, optional)

2 tsp sweet paprika

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground turmeric

To serve

Small bunch fresh coriander leaves, roughly chopped

To roast the vegetables, preheat the oven to 220C

Place the aubergines and potatoes in a large roasting tin, drizzle over the olive oil and season with a little salt & pepper. Coat well. Roast for 30 to 45 minutes until softened and slightly charred on the edges, giving everything a mix, halfway through the roasting. Remove from oven and leave to cool.

To make the sauce, in a blender add the tomatoes, soaked cashew nuts and blend to a smooth paste. Set aside.

Heat the coconut oil in a wok or deep pan, and add the cumin seeds. Once the cumin seeds start spluttering, add the onions. Cook till the onions become translucent and slightly browned on low fire. Then add the chopped garlic, ginger and green chilli. Cook till the raw smell of the spices are well combined, approx 6 to 7 minutes, on low flame. Stir often.

Then add the ground cumin, chilli powder (according to spice level required, optional), sweet paprika, ground coriander, ground cumin and ground turmeric

Cook on low fire for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Pour in the blended tomato-cashew mixture, then season with salt to taste. Bring to a simmer and cook for 7 minutes until thickened on low fire.

Stir in the roasted aubergines and sweet potatoes and pour in a cup of water. Stir. When everything is coated add another cup of water. Cook for 10 minutes on low fire until the vegetables have softened and soaked up the sauce. If it gets too dry add a little more water, half a cup at a time.

Remove from the heat and add the handful of chopped coriander. Stir & serve.

Serve the curry with steamed rice and a lovely raita or Nan.

Serene Tharian, arranges South Indian Dinner Clubs in Cyprus, through her cooking club, The Best Exotic Kerala Kitchen. She can be contacted on 99 222462 to book a South Indian meal with your friends. Instagram/Facebook: @thebestexotickeralakitchen