Cyprus will prioritise security, economic policy and migration during its upcoming term as president of the EU Council, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday.

Speaking after meeting European Commission secretary general Ilze Juhansone, Christodoulides said the government will work closely with it to advance the EU agenda, noting that Cyprus will inherit several dossiers from the outgoing Danish presidency.

Central to Nicosia’s focus will be the multiannual financial framework, with the president expressing hope for “substantial progress” and completion of negotiations by the end of 2026.

Christodoulides confirmed that the war in Ukraine will remain a top priority, announcing he will travel to Kyiv with the deputy minister for European affairs to signal continued support.

He also highlighted defence and security, migration and competitiveness as key areas where Cyprus seeks to accelerate progress, praising the European Commission for its work on migration over the past year.

Christodoulides added that coordination with the European parliament will intensify, adding that its president Roberta Metsola will visit Cyprus on Monday for further discussions.