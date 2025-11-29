A low-pressure system named Adel, centred in Greece, is moving northeast and is expected to begin affecting Cyprus from Saturday evening.

On Saturday morning, high clouds are covering most of the island. Conditions will gradually become partly cloudy, with isolated showers expected in the western half. A single thunderstorm is possible in the north-west.

Winds will blow mainly from the south-east to south-west, ranging from light to moderate, 3 to 4 on the Beaufort scale, increasing to 4 to 5 in exposed areas later in the afternoon. Seas will be slightly rough. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach around 25C inland and along the coast, and 13C in the higher mountains.

On Saturday evening, local showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast, beginning in the west and north and spreading elsewhere during the night. Hail may fall during thunderstorms, and sleet is possible on the highest peaks of Troodos.

Winds will shift mainly from the south-west to north-west, remaining light to moderate, 3 to 4 on the Beaufort scale, but reaching 4 to 5 in exposed coastal areas. Seas will remain generally slightly rough, becoming rough in the west later. Temperatures will drop to 11C inland, around 14C along the coast, and 8°C in higher mountain areas.

On Sunday, local showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue. Hail is again possible in storms, and winds may vary in direction and strength. Sleet may fall on the highest peaks of Troodos.

Monday will see periods of locally increased cloudiness, which may bring isolated showers. By Tuesday, most areas are expected to experience mainly clear weather, with occasional cloud build-up in the mountains that could produce isolated showers.

Temperatures are expected to fall on Sunday and remain close to seasonal averages until Tuesday, with no significant changes forecast.