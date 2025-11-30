The young driver of a car in which a teenage girl lost her life on Friday night was on Sunday remanded in police custody for three days by Famagusta district court.

The 22-year-old driver was involved in an accident on the Limassol to Nicosia highway near Kofinou on Friday night. He had four passengers including Aliki Nicolaou, 17, from Lymbia who died.

At one point he hit the central reservation and the car overturned.

Charges being investigated against him include causing death by negligence, careless driving, refusal to give an alcotest, dangerous condition of parts of the car, driving without road tax or road worthiness certificate.

According to an alcotest that was taken, the driver had a reading of 37µg, where the limit is 22.

His lawyer did not object to his detention.

A post mortem on Aliki will be carried out n Monday by state pathologist Orthodoxos Orthodoxou.