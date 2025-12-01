bbf: has successfully completed the first cycle of the Executive Leadership Programme, an intensive mini MBA designed exclusively for the company’s senior executives, in collaboration with the University of Limassol (UoL) and the CIIM Business School.

This initiative reflects bbf:’s commitment to the development of its people and to their continuous professional growth. The programme was designed by the Department of Management at the University of Limassol, bringing together distinguished academics and professionals with the aim of crafting educational content fully aligned with the company’s strategy and values.

“The Executive Leadership Programme is an excellent initiative by bbf:, demonstrating our commitment to cultivating strong and forward-thinking leaders,” stated Lia Kareliadou, Chief Financial Officer at bbf:. “The Programme offered valuable tools and new perspectives, which I am already applying in my role. It was a meaningful experience that helped me grow both professionally and personally.”

Dr Paris Cleanthous, Vice Dean of CIIM Business School and Academic/Scientific Lead at the Executive Education Centre, University of Limassol, noted: “The Executive Leadership Programme was designed to enhance leadership capabilities and strengthen the strategic mindset of executives through experiential learning and practical application. It is a modern and flexible programme that adapts to the real training needs of each organisation.

“We are truly pleased to collaborate with bbf:, a company that genuinely invests in the development of its people. Through this learning experience, we aimed to contribute to shaping leaders who inspire, guide, and continue to grow with self-awareness and empathy.”

The Programme was based on interactive and experiential learning and included modules such as strategic thinking and planning, leadership and emotional intelligence, communication, sustainability and ESG strategies, financial management, supply chain management and marketing & branding.

Each module combined theoretical knowledge with practical application, equipping participants with the tools to lead with confidence and insight in an ever-evolving and demanding business environment.