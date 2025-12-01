Kyriakides Mushrooms has, once again, made a dynamic appearance at the largest gastronomic event in Cyprus, the C.C.A. HO.RE.CA. Gastro 2025 exhibition, held successfully in Nicosia over November 28-30, 2025. The event brought together leading professionals and businesses from the hospitality and catering sector.

The exhibition, hosted at the Nicosia State Fair, served as a meeting point for chefs, businesses, F&B professionals and gastronomy enthusiasts, confirming its international character and high quality.

At the impressive Kyriakides Mushrooms stand, visitors had the opportunity to explore the company’s wide range of products, learn about new developments in mushroom cultivation and speak with the team and owners about modern production processes.

The company’s strong presence at the event reaffirmed its commitment to continuous development, quality and support for the Cypriot gastronomic community.

Kyriakides Mushrooms is delighted to renew its participation in the event’s next edition, continuing to promote and highlight Cyprus’ gastronomic culture through its products.