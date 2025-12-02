Men are very often let-downs, but sometimes books are too

Claire-Louise Bennett’s last novel, Checkout 19, was one of the best things I read in 2022. In 2025, Bennett is back with another novel that plays with the slipperiness, vitality and insufficiency of language, memory, and the experience that is so vulnerably assembled by language and memory. Another novel told by a nameless narrator who shares many biographical details with her author (a female writer of working-class, west-country origins, now living and working in Ireland), whose narrative shifts from present to past to future, from singular to plural, from first to second to third person. Another novel that brings us close, pushes us away, orients, reorients and disorients the reader.

So, is Big Kiss, Bye-Bye one of the best things I’ve read in 2025? Sadly, no.

The book focuses on the narrator’s relationships with a number of men, playing with the concept of endurance and impact as it explores the parts that these men play in the narrator’s life and writing, whether or not the relationships are ongoing or decades in the past. Central to the novel are two men united by being significantly older than the narrator, and by lingering in the narrative consciousness, but distinct in time and space and nature.

Beginning and ending the novel are the narrator’s reflections on Xavier, an elderly former-financier (he is mentioned as being 75 at a relatively early stage of the relationship), who is a semi-permanent fixture in her life over numerous years but who by the beginning of the novel is a figure of platonic care in the narrator’s eyes, rather than an object of desire. The more ephemeral parallel to Xavier is Robert Turner, the narrator’s former Philosophy teacher with whom she ‘had dealings’ when still his student 30 years before.

Connecting the two men and two time-periods is Terence Stone, another former teacher of the narrator’s, who writes to her upon discovering her literary success, and maintains a brief correspondence with the narrator which she finds both infuriating and inviting, before the ultimate dissatisfaction when Stone simply stops writing.

Once again, Bennett’s auto-fictional and meta-narratival cleverness is understated and self-aware enough to be interesting rather than obnoxious, but where Checkout 19 was written with a vivacity and force that leapt from the page and made every sentence an event to savour, Big Kiss, Bye-Bye is flatter, more ruminative, less assertive. Or rather, it seems to assert the primacy of subjective experience over the primacy of expression as vehicle for subjective experience, and as such, it’s just a lot less enjoyable to read. Which is not to say I won’t immediately be reading Bennett’s next work, but I will do so hoping for a return to form rather than expecting brilliance.