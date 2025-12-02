Cyprus recorded one of the lowest inflation rates in the euro area in November 2025, with the flash estimate placing annual harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) at 0.2 per cent, unchanged from October, while monthly inflation fell 1 per cent, according to Eurostat’s preliminary figures.

Across the euro area, inflation is expected to reach 2.2 per cent in November, edging up from 2.1 per cent in October. The small increase comes as services remained the main driver, rising to 3.5 per cent from 3.4 per cent, while food, alcohol and tobacco stayed stable at 2.5 per cent.

Moreover, non-energy industrial goods held steady at 0.6 per cent, and energy prices continued to ease, although the decline moderated to -0.5 per cent from -0.9 per cent.

Among individual components, unprocessed food is estimated to have risen 3.3 per cent, compared with 3.2 per cent in October, whereas processed food, alcohol and tobacco likely grew 2.3 per cent.

Energy, which has been pulling inflation down for months, showed a smaller annual drop and a monthly increase of 0.9 per cent, suggesting some stabilisation in the sector.

Across member states, inflation dynamics varied considerably. Germany’s rate is expected to have increased to 2.6 per cent from 2.3 per cent, while France remained among the lowest at 0.8 per cent, unchanged from October.

Italy continued its downward trend, easing to 1.1 per cent, and Finland stabilised at 1.4 per cent.

At the same time, stronger price pressures persisted in parts of Central and Eastern Europe, with Estonia at 4.7 per cent, Croatia at 4.3 per cent, and Austria at 4.1 per cent.

Elsewhere, Ireland is estimated to have reached 3.2 per cent, while Spain’s inflation edged slightly lower to 3.1 per cent.

The Netherlands slowed to 2.6 per cent, partly reflecting base effects in energy, whereas Luxembourg saw a jump to 3.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, Greece posted 2.9 per cent.

Eurostat will publish the full set of harmonised consumer price indices for November on December 17.