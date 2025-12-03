Archbishop Georgios and some political leaders expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people on Wednesday, during a symbolic event at the Palestinian embassy in Nicosia.

The occasion marks the international day of solidarity with Palestine.

Writing in the embassy’s guestbook, Archbishop Georgios said: “May God grant that hostilities in the region will soon cease and that the people of Palestine will live freely in their own independent state.”

Defence Minister Vassilis Palmas on his visit said lasting peace in Palestine could only be achieved through the two-state solution, as reflected in the UN Security Council resolutions.

“We were one of the first states to recognise the Palestinian state in 1988, within the framework of United Nations resolutions. We support this line and believe that through this direction, peace can be ensured in the region, which has been in turmoil for three years,” he said.

Akel leader, Stefanos Stefanou, accompanied by party members, George Loukaides and Marina Nicolaou, also reaffirmed their support for Palestinian rights.

“Akel will always stand on the side of the Palestinians, in the struggle that they have been waging for many years to achieve their rights,” he said.

Akel leader Stefanos Stefanou with the Palestinian ambassador (Christos Theodorides)

He condemned Israel’s policies, describing them as violating “every principle of international law” and called for adherence to international law and the UN charter.

Palestinian ambassador, Abdullah Attari, urged global actors to “implement the decisions of the security council and the UN general assembly”.

The event was also attended by the Green party, represented by vice president Katerina Hatzistyli, who said: “The bloodshed must stop. Peace cannot be a product of force, but a result of justice.

We firmly support the creation of an independent, sovereign and viable Palestinian state as a necessary condition for stability and respect for human rights.”

Other attendees included Strovolos mayor, Stavros Stavrinides, and representatives from the trade union federation, PEO, and the chamber of commerce (Keve).

Diplomatic delegations from over 20 countries were also present, all expressing support for Palestinian rights.