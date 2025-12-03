An exhibition that will take place in Larnaca this Sunday marks the conclusion of the creator’s residency programme MAKERsHOUSE 2025 by the Youth Makerspace Larnaca of the Youth Board of Cyprus concludes for the 5th year.

The aim of the programme is to strengthen the creative process of the makers and their innovative ideas, supporting experimentation and creation through the technological practices and equipment available at Youth Makerspace Larnaca.

This year, MAKERsHOUSE 2025 hosted three creators: Kyriakos Grigori, Eisa Baddour, and Maria Charalambous, who will showcase their work using a wide range of creative methods.

Throughout this multifaceted, months-long process, each artist chose to engage with a unique theme and present their perspective in an imaginative and creative way. The creators apply the knowledge and experiences they have gained from fields such as theatre, dance, nature, architecture and social interactions, using them to produce pioneering performances, experiences and constructions.

Part of the exhibition has both social and technological impact, responding to society’s needs and inviting visitors to reflect and, through empathy, become sensitised to issues that require their awareness.

Grigori presents Digital to Earth, linking the traditional with the modern and highlighting humanity’s need to reconnect with nature and return to older forms of art. Through his engagement and experimentation with new technologies, he proposes a new collaborative approach to making, with clay and nature as key partners.

Baddour approaches his work Aini through the lens of empathy, acceptance of diversity, and mutual understanding. With a clear reference to social inequality and the displacement of refugees, Baddour brings to the forefront the only escape route migrants have for their survival – one that is also the most dangerous and life-threatening.

Through her performance installation Oh my Dolly!, Charalambous invites viewers to reflect on the concept of beauty, the standards shaped today through social media, and the limiting of individual identity expression, particularly regarding teenage self-definition. Her performances will take place on Sunday at 7pm and on December 13 and 14 at 5pm.

Through this simple yet complex and creative process, each artist creates a visual installation that highlights the results of the synergy between the space’s technological equipment and the artists themselves.

MAKERsHOUSE 2025

Kyriakos Grigori, Eisa Baddour, and Maria Charalambous present installations and results for the residency programme. December 7-14. Youth Makerspace Larnaca. Opening day: 6pm. Monday-Friday: 8am-6pm. Saturday: 9am-4pm. Tel: 24-201777. www.makerspace.onek.org.cy