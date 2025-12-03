A total of 1,002 bottles of counterfeit vodka were seized in a coordinated operation at four premises Nicosia, the customs department said on Wednesday.

According to the authorities, a search of the premises revealed a total of 434 bottles of 1 liter each and 568 bottles of 0.7l, infringing the property rights of a well-known brand of alcoholic beverages.

The customs department said that counterfeit beverages and food are amongst the most frequently seized products at EU borders, warning that the goods can contain toxic and dangerous substances, which may pose a serious risk to human health.