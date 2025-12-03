Perfect spot for afternoon tea

The tradition of tea drinking in Cyprus, with herbal varieties, existed long before a member of the English nobility created afternoon tea in the 19th century. It was designed to fill the gap left by not eating between lunch and dinner. Today, due to the size of an afternoon tea, it is best to view it as either a late lunch or an early supper. It has been a long time since I enjoyed an afternoon tea, and Paphos has a selection of different places at varying price points. The hotels are a great option, as we can now reclaim them with the departure of the hordes of tourists. And, the Christmas season is the perfect time to enjoy one with friends.

One that came highly recommended was at the Alexander the Great. I had never visited this hotel before, but it seems to have almost cult-like followers who extol its virtues as devoted lifelong fans. To take afternoon tea at Alexander the Great, you must have a reservation, so, having made one on the morning of our visit, we turned up at 2pm, which was the earliest slot.

I was delighted to see a very familiar face on the door from another hotel in Paphos, someone I had not seen for ages. It makes all the difference to be greeted with a smile, and this man was charming and relishing working at his new abode. We were lucky that, after a morning of heavy rain, the weather had cleared and the sun streamed down on the terrace, which we decided was the perfect place to sit. Seated at a large table with huge, comfy chairs, it felt a million miles away from everyday life, with stunning sea views and palm trees fluttering in the breeze.

When we told the waitress we were here for afternoon tea, she offered coffee or tea straight away. I do not drink tea, so it was nice that rather than making out they were doing you a favour, as has happened in the past at other places, she naturally offered a choice of coffees. We decided to go for an Americano, which was surprisingly tasty and rich. My partner in crime for this decadent activity decided they would like a glass of red wine, which was priced at a very reasonable €5 extra. Great news for me as I had the extra coffee.

The presentation of the traditional three-tier cake stand followed the drinks, with scones on the top tier, sandwiches on the second tier, and cakes on the bottom. One of the main parts of an afternoon tea for me is the sandwiches, and these did not disappoint. Giving a Cypriot edge, the filling on the white bread was cucumber and thin slices of halloumi. The standout was the smoked salmon on brown bread, as the salmon was exceptional, providing a very generous filling. The last was a small wrap with ham and cheese. This sandwich layer of the cake stand was exquisitely decorated with piped mayonnaise, dill and tomatoes.

Moving to the top tier, there were two fruit scones. They were warm and filled with sultanas. They were accompanied by a bowl of thick cream and two little jars of outstanding cherry jam and orange marmalade. I was a little worried that we might end up arguing over the cherry jam, but there was plenty for both of us.

On the cake plate was a choice of ten little delicacies, most in a pastry case, with different fillings. There were fresh fruit and meringue ones, an outstanding chocolate case filled with a rich ganache and topped with caramelised cashews, a chocolate and biscuit slice, an apple crumble, and a lemon curd meringue. Despite their small size, they defeated us. If you have a sweet tooth, start at the bottom.

Sitting in the sun, the afternoon tea was a wonderful experience and all the more enjoyable when you consider the price. From December 1, the menu will have a festive slant. For just €30 for two people, it includes a glass of sparkling wine instead of tea or coffee, festive sandwiches, including the excellent smoked salmon, and Christmas cakes. To be honest, I do not think you could make it at home for that price. Whether you are meeting friends for a Christmas catch-up or debriefing with your partner after Christmas shopping, this afternoon tea is highly recommended and will not break the bank.

VITAL STATISTCS

SPECIALTY Afternoon tea

WHERE Alexander the Great, Posidonas Avenue, Paphos

WHEN Daily. Afternoon tea from 2-6pm. Booking essential

CONTACT 25 274590

PRICE Christmas Afternoon tea for two €30